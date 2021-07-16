Tennessee Serves to give out over 5,000 backpacks to students in need

CNN - Regional

By SYDNEY WARICK

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Through the Tennessee Serves initiative, more than 5,000 backpacks are set to be distributed to students in economically distressed counties across Tennessee.

Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee announced that she will be distributing the backpacks to students in Grundy and Bledsoe County.

“As a former teacher, I know the importance of starting the school year prepared with all of the necessary school supplies to be able to focus on learning,” first lady Maria Lee said. “Tennessee Serves is grateful to be able to provide these backpacks to help students in distressed counties feel confident and cared for as they enter into the new school year.”

The initiative is part of Lee’s July Back-to-School Challenge in which Tennesseans are asked to do their part in helping provide students with the school supplies they need.

A total of 5,664 backpacks will be given out to students who need it most.

