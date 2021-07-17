Saginaw police investigating shooting of 4-year-old boy

CNN - Regional

By JAMES PAXSON

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — The Saginaw Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old boy that happened Friday, July 16, around 5:30 p.m.

Officers converged on the neighborhood at Hampshire near Drexel in southeast Saginaw, investigating a call of a child being shot. When police arrived, they found the 4-year-old boy inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound according to police.

Police say the boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.

