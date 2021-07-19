Kansas City man sentenced to 20-plus years for fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 2018

CNN - Regional

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the 2018 fatal stabbing of Deandrea R. Vine.

Vine was a mother of four children and worked at Walmart to provide for her family.

The state requested 25 years in prison for Xzavier C. McDowell after he pleaded guilty in February 2020 to the charges, and a judge on Friday sentenced McDowell to 23 years. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, police found Vine outside a residence in the 8500 block of East 92nd Street with multiple stab wounds, and police said a vehicle in the driveway had a large amount of blood inside it.

Earlier that day, July 28, 2018, family members had seen the Vine with a younger man with a backpack.

Family members stated the Vine had met the young male at work.

Management at that work location told police she had been in a relationship with a man identified as McDowell.

McDowell, according to court records, told police he had been at the victim’s residence the night she was stabbed to death, and he stabbed her several times because “she had to die.”

McDowell told police he then fled and hid the knife. When he got home, he told police he took a shower and burned the clothes he was wearing in the backyard.

Police, after obtaining a search warrant, found traces of blood in his residence and what appeared to be ashes from clothing in the backyard.

