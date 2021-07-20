Police: Man steals state police cruiser during traffic stop

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A man from Bay City is facing several felony charges as he’s accused of taking a Michigan State Police cruiser during a traffic stop.

A trooper performed the traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that had an invalid license plate in the area of Cass Avenue and Fraser Street in Bay City on July 12.

Behind the wheel was Rockyon Poole who was driving on a suspended license, according to Michigan State Police. Poole was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and placed in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

Two passengers, a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were also inside the Malibu. The vehicle was owned by the 24-year-old man, who admitted he knew Poole had a suspended license, police said.

After getting permission to search the vehicle, MSP said the trooper found glass pipes, which are used for crack cocaine. During this search, Poole managed to maneuver the handcuffs in front of him and climbed into the front seat, according to police.

Poole drove off and, as state police report, came close to striking the state trooper. He stopped the vehicle on Jackson Street near 33rd Street and fled east on foot, police said.

Troopers could not find Poole in the area with a K9 unit. Two days later, he was arrested in Bay City.

Poole was arraigned on July 15 for unlawfully driving away a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting or resisting an officer, driving with improper plates, and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at $100,000.

The vehicle owner was lodged in the Bay County jail and charged with one count of allowing a person without a valid driver’s license to drive a vehicle. The other passenger in the Malibu was released.

