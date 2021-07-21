Judge Denies Release Of Alleged Capitol Rioter Robert Morss

CNN - Regional

By Royce Jones

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The former part-time Shaler school teacher arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has been ordered to remain in jail.

Judge Michael Harvey in Washington, D.C. decided Tuesday that 28-year-old Robert Morss of Glenshaw will not be released before his trial.

He is charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder and robbery of U.S. property. Based on the severity of those charges and strong video and physical evidence, the judge ruled in favor of the defendant’s pre-trial detention, deeming him a danger to the community.

According to the judge, Morss could be seen in a series of social media, police body camera and surveillance videos attempting to and successfully stealing a fence, baton and protective shields from Capitol police. He then allegedly played a role in encouraging other protestors to use those stolen shields to form a wall to break into the west entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

All this allegedly happened while he was dressed in military fatigues, wearing body armor and carrying knives, scissors and a tourniquet. The government argued that Morss came to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 prepared for anything.

Prosecutors also argued that Morss allegedly had plans to create an armed militia and had a model of the Capitol in his home.

The defense argued that Morss struggles with PTSD from his three combat tours in Afghanistan and has no criminal record. The judge decided his potential threat undercuts all of those.

His next court appearance is Aug. 5.

