Miami University begins awarding prizes to students vaccinated against COVID-19

By Todd Dykes

OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT) — Miami University in Oxford announced Tuesday that six students won book store gift cards valued at nearly $2,000. They’re the first winners in the school’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize program.

From now through September, students like Fiyin Akomolafe and Jasmine Craine will have chances to win more prizes.

“There’s a free MacBook,” Akomolafe said. “There’s a $500 gift card to the book store. There’s a free meal plan for a year.”

“I think it’s great. I’m very excited to potentially win anything on that list,” Craine said.

“One of the main, main prizes is the full semester tuition scholarship that we’re going to give away,” school spokesperson Carole Johnson said.

To be eligible to win one of more than 80 prizes Miami University will give away during the next three months, students have to upload proof of their vaccination status.

Johnson said since students who want to win need to prove they’re vaccinated, school officials should have a good idea of how protected the campus in Oxford will be when classes resume next month.

“We’re trying to crunch those data points right now and we’ll know that more as the contest goes,” Johnson said. “The idea is, yes, the more knowledge we have, the better we can plan for fall semester.”

It’s an approach that’s already making Craine and Akomolafe feel better.

“I’m very confident. I know Miami just wants to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Craine said.

“I am excited to see what the future holds,” Akomolafe said.

Miami University students who attended classes at one of the University’s regional schools will also have a shot to win prizes. Drawings for vaccinated students on those campuses will happen from mid-September through early October.

