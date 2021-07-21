Police charge man accused of clinging to hood of a car for miles after fight in Westmoreland County

CNN - Regional

By Jim Madalinsky

SCOTTSDALE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — According to police, a fight ended in a wild ride from Scottdale to Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday night.

Michael Overly, 21, is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he pushed a woman and her baby to the ground and fought another man at a home along South Broadway Avenue in Scottdale.

Police said the man and woman got into a vehicle to leave the residence when Overly jumped onto the hood of the car and refused to let go. Court documents claim Overly stayed on the hood of the car for nearly five miles as the vehicle traveled from Scottdale to Frick Hospital.

The alleged victims told police they were going to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the incident with Overly.

Ken King said his truck was caught in the path of the vehicle along the way. King said the car sideswiped his new pickup truck along North Broadway Avenue.

“I look back and I see the whole left side of my truck is all scraped up,” King said. “I found a mirror and some debris nearby.”

Surveillance video obtained by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the vehicle approaching the area where King’s truck was parked. King said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it’s fortunate no one was seriously hurt.

“Now that we know that there was someone on top of the hood, he would probably be in orbit right now,” King said. “It could have been so much worse. I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Overly was arraigned on multiple charges and is in the Westmoreland County Jail. Court records show he is also awaiting trial on unrelated charges in Fayette County.

No other charges have been filed by police.

