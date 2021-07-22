Dashcam Video Shows Traffic Stop In Aurora Last Month In Which Officer Was Attacked; Suspects Now Charged With Attempted Murder

CNN - Regional

AURORA, Illinois (WBBM) — For the first time, dash cam video has been released of a traffic stop in Aurora last month in which a police officer was attacked.

Aurora police said late on the night of Monday, June 21, an Aurora police officer pulled over a car that had rolled through a stop sign near Plum Street and Randall Road.

The car pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive in Aurora and the driver began yelling profanity at the officer, police said. The officer saw two passengers in the vehicle.

The rear passenger, a woman, got out of the car. The officer ordered her back in several times and then told her she was under arrest for obstruction, police said.

But before the rear passenger could be taken into custody, the driver – a man – also got out of the car and kept yelling obscenities, police said. The driver started approaching the officer at the back of the car and told the officer he would fight him if he touched the passenger he was planning to arrest, police said.

The officer told the driver that he was also now under arrest for obstructing, police said. At that point, the driver took off running and the officer chased him, police said.

The two passengers in turn followed the officer and yelled profanities, police said. The female rear passenger approached the officer as they ran, and the officer grabbed her arm to take her into custody, but she slipped out of his grasp, police said.

The two female passengers began punching and kicking the officer in his body and head, police said. The officer then heard a man’s voice and was struck repeatedly in the head from several angles, police said.

The rear female passenger also put her forearm around the officer’s neck and choked him to the point where he couldn’t breathe, police said.

The officer could not get up until other officer arrived. When they did, the three attackers were all arrested, police said.

The driver – Paul Sherrod, 28, of Aurora; and the passengers – Jennifer Taylor, 24, of Chicago and Sheba Taylor, 26, of Aurora – were all charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and other counts a short time after they were arrested. They are now also charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital and is back on the job.

