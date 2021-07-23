Driver sought after ice cream truck crashed into fence, garage in Dogtown

CNN - Regional

By STEPHANIE BAUMER

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The search is on for the driver of an ice cream truck that caused damaged in Dogtown Wednesday.

Police told News 4 an ice cream truck reportedly hit a fence and garage while driving through an alley in the 1500 block of Gregg. An ice cream truck was later found abandoned near Tamm and West Park.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incidents or who may have been behind the wheel of the truck to contact the 2nd District Detective Bureau at 314-444-0100.

