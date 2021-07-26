Mom of slain woman speaks out for 1st time

CNN - Regional

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The mother of 24 year-old Jasmine Pettway spoke out for the first time following the murder of her daughter.

Pettway was shot and killed July 9th at Avalon Apartments. Today, Darrin Sanders was charged and arrested for the murder.

“It’ll never be the same,” said Tarchena Carter-Pettway, Jasmine’s mother. “She was my first born.”

Carter-Pettway remembered Jasmine goofy and outgoing. She said no one ever had anything back to say about her.

“Fun-loving, oh just silly,” she said. “She got a Tik Tok. I reflect a lot on it because she kept me laughing. Looking at her Tik Tok page brings me joy because she was just silly.”

Family was a top priority for Jasmine. Her mom said she had a special bond with her younger brother Martin.

When the family heard about the arrest today, they said they finally felt like breathing.

“He turned himself in, and it’s a relief, so we can go ahead and get this process of healing started, closure,” she said. “I’m very happy he turned himself in. I’ve been praying for it, so we can get some understanding on why he took my daughter’s life.”

Jasmine’s aunt made t-shirts for the family after her death. It has a picture of Jasmine in clouds with angel wings surrounding her face.

Carter-Pettway said she is staying as strong as she can. She said the pain of losing a child is something she doesn’t wish on any parent, not even Darrin Sanders. She knows this is the beginning of a long road for the family, but with Sanders behind bars, they feel like progress is being made.

“It’s starting, it’s starting,” she said. “The justice is starting.”

