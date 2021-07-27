ACLU of Nevada files lawsuit against state over execution transparency

CNN - Regional

By Matt Kling

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The American Civil Liberties of Nevada said it filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the Nevada Press Association to fight for full transparency ahead of the state’s plan for its first execution in 15 years.

The ACLU of Nevada said that through the First Amendment, the public is entitled to have independent witnesses view state executions. The group said that the state has provided limited details surrounding Zane Floyd’s proposed execution and that the lack of transparency is concerning given that the state is using “experimental drug cocktails and an untested facility,” according to a statement.

“The state’s plan for Zane Floyd’s execution is designed to limit what reporters can see and to prevent them from reporting if something goes wrong,” Richard Karpel, Nevada Press Association Executive Director said in a statement. “The people of Nevada have a right to know if the state performs its executions humanely, and the press has a First Amendment right and responsibility to report it.”

The complaint named Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Corrections as defendants.

