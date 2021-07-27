Police: Man shot in face in Gresham, suspect sought

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the face Tuesday morning in Gresham.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 18800 block of East Burnside Street. At the scene, they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the left side of his face. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.

Police said it is believed the suspect and victim know each other. No arrest has been made and GPD did not release a suspect description. GPD said there is no apparent risk to the public as officers search for the suspected shooter. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were provided by police.

