Police seek public’s help identifying person involved in shooting death of 14-year-old in Atlanta

By CATHERINE CATOURA

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying a person who was involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta.

In the evening hours of July 3, Atlanta police were dispatched to the 600 block of McAfee Street after reports of a fight in the area. Upon arrival, police noticed several teens fleeing from the scene. During the investigation, they found two teens suffering from a gunshot wound and another teen unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

They were all transported to the hospital where one of the victims, 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, succumbed to his injuries, police reported. As the investigation continued, authorities detained 17-year-old Keyontavious Tobias Hood with a handgun. Hood was transported to Fulton County Jail and charged with possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18.

When Homicide investigators arrived to the scene, they were able to identify a 16-year-old male suspect as being involved in the homicide. He was taken into custody on a felony murder warrant and taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center, according to APD.

After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that at least one male was involved in this homicide case, police announced on Monday.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Surveillance footage has been released showing the male suspect in the area of the shooting.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

