Community rallying around 17-year-old girl battling cancer

By Alyssa Flores

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) — “Life is dangerous, cancer is dangerous, but so are we,” says Alyssa Braun. “So is Reagan.”

That’s the motto that the Braun Family from Clovis has chosen to live by after learning their 17-year-old daughter, Reagan, had been diagnosed with T-Cell ALL, a form of leukemia.

Reagan’s mom, Alyssa, says the life-changing news came a couple of months ago after Reagan had been having difficulty breathing. Doctors discovered a 4.5-inch mass in her chest.

It was only a diagnosis like this that could slow down the ambitious teenager. Reagan had worked tirelessly to complete high school a year early, all while working two part-time jobs.

Now, as she undergoes treatment at Valley Children’s Hospital and chemotherapy, life looks much different.

“Most days, she’s not making it through the day without throwing up, so her goals right now are small,” Alyssa said.

But Alyssa says the Braun family has drawn strength from all around them.

“Every single day, I have at least one gratitude because someone reached out to me,” she said. “Somebody sent us a coffee. Somebody left groceries on her porch. They walked her dog, I mean, every single day.”

Including help from her friend Michelle Woodward, who works at All Signs in Clovis. That’s where Reagan’s “dangerous” message has now come to life on merchandise.

“So every item that is on our site, $10 for every item purchased goes back to the Braun family,” Woodward said.

Over 100 people packed Salsa’s Restaurant for a Help One Woman Fundraiser in honor of the Brauns, raising thousands of dollars

Shirts and hats that support Reagan not just financially but with that one word: dangerous.

“I could not survive what I’m needing to do for Reagan without everybody,” Alyssa said.

