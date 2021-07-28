Market Basket Worker Hoping To Spread Kindness Helps Veteran Pay For Groceries

CNN - Regional

By Rachel Holt

Click here for updates on this story

OXFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Briar Poirier is the kind of guy people seek out when they shop at the Market Basket in Oxford.

“He asks me about my day, he lightens my mood, he jokes with me a little bit, makes my day 100% better,” said Renee Falcioni of Killingly, Connecticut.

Aside from working at the grocery store for the past eight years, Briar describes himself on his Facebook page as “an autistic man that loves music, knowledge, video gaming, and compassion.”

It’s the compassion part that stuck out to Falcioni, an emergency room nurse, during a recent shopping trip.

“I was an aisle ahead of Briar and he was cashing out an elderly man who happened to be a veteran. And the veteran was short paying for his grocery bill and without hesitation Briar took out his wallet and said, ‘I’ve got this,’” said Falcioni, who was shopping at the store last Friday afternoon.

Poirier says he knew the man was a veteran because of the attire he was wearing, and wanted to thank him for his service.

“The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It’s the least I could do for him,” said Poirier.

“I turned around and saw the veteran. His eyes just light up. And he shook his hand and said thank you and had a big smile from ear to ear,” said Falcioni.

Renee shared the story on Facebook, and many who have encountered Briar at the grocery store were not surprised.

“From what I’ve read on social media it’s not the first time that he’s done this. And he’s helped so many people,” said Falcioni.

“My parents taught me that hard work, perseverance and just being kind to others can help accomplish a lot in the world,” said Poirier.

The gentleman had used up a $25 Market Basket gift card and still owed three dollars, an amount which Poirier happily paid out of his own pocket, proving a small act of kindness can go a long way.

“I’m hoping more people can help each other in times of need, whether you be a stranger or a friend. Just to make people’s day better,” said Poirier.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.