SUV that slammed into New Jersey pizzeria and cell phone store was stolen, police say

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) — Police say a stolen SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman smashed through the front of a Belleville pizzeria and adjacent cell phone store, leaving the driver injured.

She is now in police custody.

Investigators say the SUV was stolen in Newark.

Police pursued the vehicle but terminated the chase shortly before the out-of-control SUV careened off Washington Avenue and into Belleville Pizza at 3:20 a.m.

The vehicle then continued into the T-Mobile store next door.

“I rushed over here and I’m just like, what the heck is going on, it’s horrible as you can see,” said Saad Ahmad, T-Mobile store manager.

“As long as everybody is safe and no one got hurt, that’s what matters,” said Adrian Ciliku, Belleville Pizza owner.

The driver was treated for injuries and has been placed under arrest.

The buildings department will determine the integrity of the structure.

