Maple Shade crash splits car into two on Route 38
By Web Staff
MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) — A crash in South Jersey split a car in two.
It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of Route 38 in Maple Shade, Burlington County.
Police say the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.
The driver and the passenger were ejected.
Both walked away with minor injuries.
