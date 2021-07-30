Officers discover 2 dead children’s bodies during traffic stop

CNN - Regional

By WBAL Staff

ESSEX, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Essex.

County police said officers conducted a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane. During the stop, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

The children’s bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

“The entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

“Our detectives have a great deal of evidence they’re going through at this point,” Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. “The relationship between these children and the driver remains part of this investigation, and as soon as we know more, we’ll be able to share it.”

Baltimore County detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

