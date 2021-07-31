Portland police seize gun and drugs on welfare check call, two arrested

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police say a large amount of drugs and money were seized while officers were conducting a welfare check on a vehicle on Tuesday.

At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call on two individuals partially conscious in a still running vehicle on West Burnside Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. As the officers approached, they could see the handle of a pistol in the front waistband of the driver. The passenger attempted to grab the pistol from the driver. Officers drew their firearms and ordered the passenger to drop the gun. She complied and both suspects were taken into custody safely.

When officers secured the gun they found that it was loaded. After further investigation the officers located 22 grams of methamphetamine, over 100 pills of oxycodone and nearly $700 in cash.

The driver, David L. Carter, 52, of Portland, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The passenger, Aishanna R. Bottaro, 23, of Gresham, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.