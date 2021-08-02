Lawsuit filed against Huntsville School District, School Board

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Weiss

Click here for updates on this story

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fort Smith Attorney Joey McCutchen filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Huntsville School District and Huntsville Public Schools Board of Education for allegedly violating Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”).

According to the lawsuit, the Huntsville Public Schools Board of Education violated FOIA when the School Board held a meeting about disciplinary action for an alleged sexual assault on campus, but did not notify news agencies about the meeting prior as is required in Arkansas’ FOIA law.

McCutchen said “there is not a more serious matter than our children being sexually abused. It’s unfathomable in a case involving child sexual abuse and conflicts of interest, the school leadership would not provide full and complete transparency.” McCutchen continued, saying “the victims and their families deserve better; the School District and School Board are guiding our children and need to be held to the rule of law.”

40/29 News reached out to the Superintendent for Huntsville Schools, but has not yet heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.