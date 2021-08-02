PHM hosting parent workshops on critical race theory

CNN - Regional

By Malaak Khattab

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The term Critical Race Theory continues to stir up questions across the country and here at home. The Penn-Harris Madison School Corporation is holding several meetings this week for parents to learn more about this year’s student lesson plan and staff training.

On Monday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. Penn-Harris-Madison school officials will host a meeting with parents to discuss what Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker calls a “miscommunication” and “misunderstanding” stemming from the possibility of critical race theory being taught to their children. In recent months the topic of critical race theory has drawn attention on both a local and national level. But, what exactly is critical race theory and why are some parents concerned?

According to the American Bar, critical race theory is the advanced study of the role of race and racism in American society and laws. The subject is currently not taught at any Penn-Harris-Madison schools. It’s typically taught at the college level. Instead, Superintendent Dr. Thacker said the district implements other ways to incorporate diversity and inclusion within its school system.

Last month, some PHM parents had concerns about whether or not critical race theory would be part of this year’s curriculum, specifically, if it would be incorporated in their social and emotional learning.

