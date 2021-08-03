4 killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash on highway in Missouri

CNN - Regional

GARDEN CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Cass County authorities say multiple fatalities have been reported in a crash on Mo-7 Highway Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation. The wreck closed 7 Highway in the area of State Route F in Garden City.

Authorities said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer headed southbound on 7 Highway at the Garden City bridge lost control and went off the road. The vehicle continued down an embankment, then into the the northbound lanes of the highway where it struck a 2015 Nissan head-on.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor-trailer and two passengers in Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan died a short time later at a hospital. A 29-year-old passenger in the Nissan was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of tractor-trailer was identified as Everett E. Ashley, 59, of Lowry City, Missouri.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Stephen W. Bennett, 61, of Junction City, Kansas. The passengers in the vehicle who died were identified as Jean M. Pariseau, 71, of Herington, Kansas and Gerald R. Dittman, 68, of Hope, Kansas.

