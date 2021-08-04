Family finds 450,000 bees living in new home in Skippack Township, Pa.

CNN - Regional

By Beccah Hendrickson

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, PA (WPVI) — When Sara Weaver and her husband bought their dream farmhouse in Skippack Township, Montgomery County last fall, they knew it would be a fixer-upper.

“I knew it was big. I didn’t realize how big it was,” said Weaver, who couldn’t believe it when she found out her big problem.

Weaver says she and her family had been looking for a farmhouse in her kid’s school district for six years. She says she thought the “bees in wall” report was something they could overlook. Then spring came around.

“The one massive colony was the entire staircase in size, and that’s when I knew this was big,” she said.

Lattanzi, who is a contractor, has been working on removing the colonies for months, but to do that, he had to remove the entire wall.

“This is going to be $12,000,” said Weaver.

She says she’d buy the house again, even if the cost to fix it stings.

