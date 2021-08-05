Major fire shuts down Cheshire Bridge Road, could be several days before road is reopened

CNN - Regional

By TERRANCE KELLY

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The call came in as a fire under a bridge on Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly determined this was not a small fire.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road in Atlanta.

Firefighters assessing the scene realized the fire hit the main gas line that runs along the bridge, according to a fire spokesperson. Flames lit up the street for several hours as firefighters created an attack plan.

Due to the nature of the blaze, officials cut off gas and electricity to homes and businesses in the area. At least 600 customers were impacted, including a senior living facility.

Firefighters noted the complexity involved in the operation. First, Atlanta Gas Light personnel had to locate the gas valve feeding the fire, but until that happened, officials decided the best course of action was to let the fire burn.

Further complicating the massive fire, the bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road would stay closed to traffic for several days as engineers determined the fire’s impact on the bridge.

“Heat and fire will compromise any structure, and firefighters have seen some damage [to the bridge],” said Atlanta fire spokesperson SGT. Cortez Stafford

Officials are working to determine what caused the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.

