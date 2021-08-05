More than 800 UConn students have submitted COVID vaccine exemption requests

CNN - Regional

By Kaitlyn Naples, Kevin Hogan

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — More than 800 University of Connecticut students have submitted COVID-19 vaccine exemption requests.

According to a lawsuit filed by students who are against the school’s vaccination requirement, university officials said as of July 23 there had been 771 requests for non-medical exemptions.

The university granted 504 of them, but the rest were pending at that time, not approved or denied.

As of July 22, the university had received and granted 55 requests for medical exemptions.

All UConn students will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

The Board of Trustees voted on the decision during a meeting back in June.

Officials said about 92% of those returning to campus have complied.

While the school is not commenting due to pending litigation, students are.

“Some people have their religious reasons why. It’s more important about just being safe, keeping everyone safe,” said Dontae Richards.

“I got my vaccine just because I wanted to make sure that not only myself, but I keep everyone else around me safe who might have medical issues where they aren’t able to get a vaccine,” said Megan Preston.

Many of the students shared that they don’t want to be stuck in the dorm with virtual learning, as it’s not what they came to college for.

