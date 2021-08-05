Shreveport man convicted of firearms charge

CNN - Regional

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Lee Antonio Dunlap, also known as Ra El Bey, 40, of Shreveport, was sentenced Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to spend 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing, when Dunlap was stopped May 17, 2019, near the intersection of Line Avenue and Olive Street an officer saw a firearm on the passenger seat. It was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Dunlap was previously convicted of a felony offense and knew that he wasn’t supposed to have a gun. His previous convictions are for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2014, possession or introduction of contraband into a penal institution in 2011, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2007, and simple arson in 2000.

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

