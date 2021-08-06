Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition works to get community vaccinated

CNN - Regional

By Leon Purvis, Olivia Hickey

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WSHM-LD) — We’re told the COVID vaccination rate is about 43 percent. But in communities of color, it’s even lower. That’s why an effort is underway right now to get this population vaccinated.

The Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition is going directly into neighborhoods to get people vaccinated.

“So we know, that the city of Springfield is somewhere around 43 percent. In the Black and Latinx communities, those rates are in the 30s,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield health and human services commissioner.

Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News COVID-19 vaccination rates in the city’s Black and Latino communities in Springfield have her concerned. This, especially since cases in the city have shot up to 155 in the past four days, more than double from last week.

“That is the reason I believe we’re seeing an increase. the low vaccination rates in the city of Springfield, the misinformation that is out there, and individuals not taking advantage of the opportunity,” said Caulton-Harris.

Hosted at the Mason Square Apartments at Indian Motorcycle Thursday, a vaccine clinic targeting people of color was put together by the Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition. State representative Bud Williams heads the coalition. We asked him directly why this population is not getting vaccinated.

“The rollout was terrible. You rollout a vaccine. You put it at the Eastfield Mall, which is five miles from here. You say come, get online, no computer access. It’s a whole array of things,” said Williams.

Williams told us what he thinks will get the vaccination rates up in the city.

“The answer is doing what we do, messaging. Trusted voices. Folks getting into the community and taking the vaccines to individuals,” he said.

