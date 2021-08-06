Community comes together to help teacher who lost home in River Fire

CNN - Regional

PLACER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A Rocklin Unified School District teacher and her family lost their home to the fast-moving River Fire, the district said Thursday.

In a letter to families, the district said Whitney Isetta and her father’s nearby home were both destroyed.

Isetta is a teacher at Spring View Middle School. Her colleagues launched a GoFundMe for her family and began four separate PayPal pools to contribute gift cards.

“We will continue to come together as a family and support Ms. Isetta and any of our colleagues or members of the community that may be affected in the months ahead,” the letter read.

Isetta bought the home in Colfax years ago with her parents, who had a separate home on the land, according to Isetta’s sister, Windy Dougall.

Dougall told KCRA 3 both homes were destroyed in the blaze, and their mother had died in July from lung cancer.

She also said Isetta and her two children are in shock, but touched by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

Dougall said she had one final message for everyone living in a fire zone: “Get out of your house as soon as they tell you.”

