Musician urges public to get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

By Aubry Killion

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Steve Witschel is a New Orleans musician diagnosed with COVID-19.

Witschel, who was not vaccinated, said he hopes his story inspires others to take this virus seriously and get the shot.

“A week ago today I didn’t know if I was going to live,” Witschel said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it through the week. I seriously was laying here thinking there’s no way I’m going to make it through the week. I’m going to die.”

Witschel said his passion is music. He performs in the French Quarter.

He is in COVID-19 unit at Ochsner after contracting the virus.

He works with The Beasts of Bourbon band and Cover Band Central.

“I want to educate, entertain, and inform and inspire,” Witschel said.

For the past six days, Witschel has been at the hospital.

Last month, he started to feel ill and tested positive.

He said he thought he could ride it out, but, eventually, his fever and oxygen levels got worse.

Witschel said he was curled in a ball with a fever shivering and made the decision to call 911 for an ambulance.

Witschel said doctors also found blood clots in his lungs and pneumonia.

“Wear your mask, take the vaccine if you can. I didn’t. I should have. I didn’t make it a priority,” Witschel said.

