Escaped Alabama prisoner recaptured in Texas

By Shannon Delcambre

MARION COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — An escaped state prisoner is back in custody Sunday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Pierson Anthony was incarcerated at the Hamilton facility and is believed to have walked off property about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Department of Corrections said Anthony was serving a 16-year sentence for an assault conviction in Geneva County.

The ADOC issued an update Sunday afternoon, saying Anthony was recaptured just before 2 p.m. in Melissa, Texas, just north of Dallas.

The Department of Corrections said Anthony surrendered to Melissa police officers without incident.

