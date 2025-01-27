Human remains found in bog

By WMTW News Staff

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — Human remains were discovered Saturday afternoon in Garcelon Bog in Lewiston at the end of Russell Street, according to Maine State Police.

A nearby resident found the remains and alerted authorities, according to police. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Lewiston Police Department with the case. Evidence Response Technicians, Maine Game Wardens, and Lewiston Public Works personnel were also present at the scene.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police says initial findings suggest the remains had been in the bog for an extended period, and authorities say there is no danger to the public.

The remains have been taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for identification and further examination.

