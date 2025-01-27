One of FBI’s 10 most wanted caught in Florida, officials say

By Mike Mohundro

Click here for updates on this story

LADY LAKE, Florida (WSIL) — A police department in Florida has captured a fugitive listed in the FBI’s top 10 list on Saturday.

The Lady Lake, Florida, Police Department said they captured Donald Fields II, on January 25, 2025. This following a nationwide manhunt for years.

Fields was wanted for nearly three years for multiple Federal and State charges. The FBI says this includes charges of child sex trafficking, statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.

Multiple investigators and agencies have been working to track down Fields, along with tips from the public on his whereabouts.

The Lady Lake Police Department said they took him into custody after a traffic stop.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the law enforcement agencies that contributed to the capture,” Franklin County Sheriff, Florida, Steve Pelton stated in a release. “Their dedication, coordination, and persistence have been instrumental in bringing Donald Fields II to justice. Special thanks go to the Lady Lake Police Officers who did an outstanding job looking beyond a routine traffic stop to arrest Donald Fields II.”

Sheriff Pelton continued, “This successful capture underscores the importance of collaboration at all levels of law enforcement and the vital role of the public in supporting investigations. Law enforcement is committed to continuing these efforts to ensure that individuals who seek to evade justice are held accountable.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.