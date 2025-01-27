Saginaw County woman claims $855k lottery prize from Dec. 30

By Kevin Craft

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WJRT) — A woman from Saginaw County claimed the $855,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery from late December.

The 63-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won $855,779 playing the Lucky 7s game from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky winner bought her ticket on Dec. 30 at the Big Ugly Fish bar on State Street in Saginaw. “I looked over the ticket right after purchasing it and thought I was having a heart attack when I saw I won the jackpot,” said the player. “I had my family look over the ticket to confirm what I was seeing, and then scanned it to check it too. It was an unbelievable feeling!”

The player said she plans to take a few vacations and then save the rest for retirement.

Lucky 7s is one of several fast cash games from the Michigan Lottery that feed into a single progressive jackpot. A winning $10 Lucky 7s ticket is eligible for the entire jackpot fed by all of the games.

The odds of winning Lucky 7s are 1 in 600,000.

The progressive jackpot resets after someone wins and continues growing again based on the number of tickets sold. Tickets for fast cash games are sold at all of the Michigan Lottery’s 10,000 retail partners across the state.

