Skier dies in tragic accident at Mt. Ashland Ski area

ASHLAND, Oregon (KDRV) — A 76-year-old man tragically died on Friday morning after a skiing accident at Mt. Ashland Ski Area. The skier collided with a tree on Windsor Chairline, a trail categorized as “Most Difficult,” and sustained fatal injuries. Despite wearing a helmet, the injuries proved to be fatal.

Ski Patrol responded promptly, arriving at the scene and immediately initiating lifesaving efforts. Ashland Fire and Rescue, along with the Ski Patrol team, continued their efforts as a Mercy Flights helicopter arrived to assist. The skier was transported to the ski area’s medical room, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Our team is heartbroken by this loss,” said Andrew Gast, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager said in a news release. “The Mt. Ashland community is tight-knit, and we share a deep bond with everyone connected to our mountain. We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated staff, Ski Patrollers, Ashland Fire and Rescue and Mercy Flights for their swift and compassionate response. On behalf of our entire team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends grieving during this difficult time.”

The Skier Responsibility Code is the primary set of guidelines for all mountain visitors and is also incorporated into Oregon law. One key point of the Code emphasizes the importance of staying in control.

“You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects,” the code said.

This code is displayed prominently in several locations on the mountain and is also printed on the back of our season passes. Additional risks may be outlined in our daily mountain report and through on-mountain signage.

In addition, skiers sign a waiver that outlines the inherent risks associated with skiing and snowboarding.

Trail maps with difficulty ratings are posted in multiple locations across the mountain. Each trailhead is marked with its difficulty rating, and signs at the base of each chairlift also identify the trails and their ratings. These ratings are determined based on factors such as pitch, direction changes, width, visibility and natural obstacles.

The Oregon Skier Statute further outlines skier responsibilities, including ORS 30.985 (1)(a), which states the following.

“Skiers shall be the sole judges of the limits of their skills and ability to meet and overcome the inherent risks of skiing and shall maintain reasonable control of speed and course.”

This statute is also displayed in prominent locations throughout the mountain.

