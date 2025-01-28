5-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped Under Hay Bale in North Country Barn

By WKTV Staff

CROGHAN, N.Y (WKTV) — A five-year-old child trapped beneath a hay bale in a barn was declared deceased at Lewis County Hospital.

On Jan. 26, around 1:35 p.m., New York State Police were called to Second Road in the Town of Croghan regarding an unconscious child.

When they arrived, they discovered the child, Silas J. Moser, from Carthage, underneath a hay bale.

Members of Beaver Falls Ambulance attempted life-saving measures.

Moser was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the hay bale fell on Moser, entrapping him.

An autopsy has been scheduled to establish the official cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

