Ag leaders react to President Trump’s executive orders on California water policy

By Dale Yurong

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — An executive order issued by President Donald Trump would assert more federal government control over California’s water policy to bolster fire protection efforts.

The President told federal agencies to “immediately take action” to deliver more Central Valley water and eliminate rules standing in the way. The order also calls for the Secretary of the Interior to take over California’s Central Valley Project, which delivers water primarily to local farmers.

Those in the Valley ag industry applaud the move, but a legal battle could be looming, the latest chapter in the state’s long-running water war.

Farmers in the Westlands Water District rely on irrigation water pumped out of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and then delivered south to San Luis Reservoir. This year, they received a 50% water allocation, higher than their 10-year average of about 30%.

President Trump’s executive order would override activities that “unduly burden efforts to maximize water deliveries.”

“For us in the Central Valley who have seen volatile and unreliable water supplies for a long time now, this is definitely a breath of fresh air and exciting to see,” said Allison Fembo, the general manager of the Westlands Water District. She added, “What it doesn’t do is it’s not changing any current laws, and it’s not rolling back any environmental protections or protections for endangered species.”

On Friday, Republican Congressman Vince Fong, whose district includes Clovis and parts of Visalia and Bakersfield, thanked President Trump for focusing efforts on the Valley’s water supply.

“Moving more water, maximizing flows throughout the state of California, building more water storage, conveyance, coordinating,” said Fong.

In response, Trump said the order “Would have a great impact.” Adding, “I know your area very well. It would have an unbelievable impact on your area.”

The San Luis and Mendota Water Authority also applauded the President’s moves.

But Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman of San Rafael said in a statement to Action News, “Do not be fooled by Trump’s lies: none of the policies in this executive order will move even a single drop of extra water to communities devastated by these wildfires. This administration is presenting us with a false choice.”

