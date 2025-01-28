DWI scandal involves three of New Mexico’s largest law enforcement agencies

By Corey Howard

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On Friday, court filings accusing Albuquerque Police, state police, and Bernalillo County deputies of taking bribes to have DWI cases dismissed. More than 10 officers are accused of being involved in what is called “an infection of corrupt police officers.”

“The documents filed today [Friday] show this is essentially an infection within not APD, but apparently with Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office and state police,” John Day, KOAT’s legal expert, said. “Crooked cops who were being protected by other crooked cops.”

According to the court filings, the scandal goes back to 2008. Day is a former prosecutor. He pointed out that the court filings show that Ricardo Mendez, a private investigator with a law firm, pleaded guilty to several charges, including racketeering and bribery of an agent receiving federal funds.

“He gets a break for his testimony,” Day said. “How big of a break will depend on what a judge thinks of it at sentencing, but the U.S. attorneys agreed we need this player in this corrupt scheme to build a case against the other participants.”

So far, between APD and BCSO, a total of at least 13 officers have been named as being investigated for their possible involvement in the scandal. Some officers have retired, resigned, been terminated, or placed on leave. State police have said they are unaware of any of their officers being a part of the investigation.

Court documents say Mendez worked for attorneys who defend people charged with DWI, and he is accused of working with law enforcement to make sure DWI charges were dismissed. Documents also say the scandal will grow through recruitment.

“There was a whole recruitment plan laid out in the plea documents,” Day said. “Where the investigator indicated that police officers who have been in the scheme for a long time were recruiting younger officers, and they were getting paid referral fees.”

According to Sam Bergman, the district attorney’s office, 214 DWI cases had to be dismissed last year due to credibility issues of officers under investigation. The office also said they were recently made aware of more officers being involved in the investigation, and they are looking to see if more cases will need to be dropped.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.