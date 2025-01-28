Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Garbage truck crashes into garage, damaging classic Cadillac

By
New
Published 4:15 PM

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A garbage truck crashed into a garage Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, damaging a classic car when the garage collapsed.

Witnesses said the truck was collecting trash in the alley in the 1500 block of North Keeler when it hit the garage, causing it to collapse.

A classic 1957 Cadillac Fleetwood was next to the garage at the time, and was damaged when the garage collapsed.

Homeowner Hipolito Talavera said a 2017 Nissan Maxima was inside the garage at the time. He was on his way home when he got a call about the garbage truck hitting his garage.

“I just repaired the garage, but hey, it’s done. Nothing I could do,” he said. “You know, accidents do happen.”

No injuries were reported. It was not clear what caused the garbage truck to hit the garage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content