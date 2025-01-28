Garbage truck crashes into garage, damaging classic Cadillac

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A garbage truck crashed into a garage Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, damaging a classic car when the garage collapsed.

Witnesses said the truck was collecting trash in the alley in the 1500 block of North Keeler when it hit the garage, causing it to collapse.

A classic 1957 Cadillac Fleetwood was next to the garage at the time, and was damaged when the garage collapsed.

Homeowner Hipolito Talavera said a 2017 Nissan Maxima was inside the garage at the time. He was on his way home when he got a call about the garbage truck hitting his garage.

“I just repaired the garage, but hey, it’s done. Nothing I could do,” he said. “You know, accidents do happen.”

No injuries were reported. It was not clear what caused the garbage truck to hit the garage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.