Girl, 7, using friendship bracelets to raise money for domestic violence survivors

LONGMONT, Colorado (KMGH) — A Longmont family is putting beads to good use by crafting friendship bracelets to raise money for domestic violence survivors.

What started as a little hobby for Lilly Ehrlich, 7, quickly turned into a very small family business.

“I thought it was a great idea to have a business, so now this is what I do,” said Lilly.

Along with her mother, Natalie, and little brother, James, the Ehrlichs make and sell bracelets to family and friends for $5 each. But one day, the business model changed.

“We were leaving the grocery store, and we saw a mommy with a sign and she had her babies with her. She needed money for diapers and formula,” said Natalie.

“That made me feel kind of sad, so I thought that we could help,” said Lilly.

The family decided they’d start donating all the proceeds from the bracelets to the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN) in Boulder. The nonprofit helps survivors of domestic violence.

“She didn’t even think twice. She was like, ‘Yeah that’s a great idea. Let’s do it,'” Natalie said of Lilly.

So far, the Ehrlichs have raised nearly $1,000.

“We are planning to do a big donation on Valentine’s Day,” said Natalie.

“So they can feel really loved and cared for,” Lilly added.

It’s a small gesture, the family hopes will make a big difference.

People can place orders through an Instagram page they set up, @LoveLillyJewels.

“We will try to fill as many orders as we can because the money is going to a really good cause. It’s going to help provide shelter and therapy for people who really need it,” said Natalie.

