Nearly naked, malnourished boy forced outside in single-digit temperatures as punishment, Lehigh County DA says

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lehigh County couple, Joshua Dechant, 36, and Tracy Dechant, 42, face multiple charges after a 15-year-old boy told police he was forced to go outside naked, in single-degree temperatures, as a form of punishment.

The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 22, on the 1200 block of Divot Drive in Lower Macungie Township, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

“Victim 1 told troopers that his stepfather, Joshua Dechant, forced him to go outside naked as a form of punishment. At the time this occurred on Jan. 22, 2025, the temperature outside was in the single digits. Victim 1 told troopers he was outside for approximately 20 minutes and his feet were extremely red from the cold and snow,” a statement from the DA’s office said.

Troopers also reported that the boy was malnourished and extremely thin.

“Neighbors told police that Victim 1 had knocked on their door seeking help and once inside the home, Victim 1 would not stop eating. Trooper made contact with Joshua and Tracy Dechant as well as Victim 2,” according to the DA’s office.

The statement goes on to say that both victims told police their mother and stepfather abused them in multiple ways inside the home. Abuse included denial of food and water, being forced to walk around naked, standing outside naked in freezing temperatures, and being forced to sleep on the floor with just a single blanket to share, according to the boys.

When weighed at the hospital, Victim 1 weighed around 53 pounds and the second victim weighed 55 pounds. Hospital staff said boys their size and age should have weighed around 143 pounds. The DA’s office said medical records showed that both boys had only gained 10 pounds over the past eight years.

Other children in the home were taken into custody.

Joshua and Tracy Dechant are both charged with two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children. They were arraigned and are now in the Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail each.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.