New York State’s Effort to Combat Avian Influenza: Local Farms Urged to Enhance Biosecurity Measures

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) — New York State is staying vigilant to curb the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and to promote early detection, especially on local farms.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that following the identification of HPAI in poultry on a Suffolk County farm, as well as in several wild and domestic birds at a learning center in Putnam County, the State is urging organizations that interact with wild birds to stay alert for any signs of illness in their domestic animals.

Farms are strongly encouraged to adopt biosecurity practices to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“While HPAI can spread quickly among wild birds and poultry, there have been no documented human cases in New York State, and the risk to humans is low,” the governor’s office stated in a release.

The New York State Department of Health is also reminding the public that this recent detection of HPAI does not pose an immediate public health threat.

The State health organization is offering guidance and resources to local health departments responding to these incidents.

The State encourages those involved in poultry farming to take additional precautions to protect their flocks from infection.

“All poultry producers, from small backyard to large commercial operations, should review their biosecurity plans and take precautions to protect their birds,” the release stated.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths or sudden drop in egg production, contact the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Animal Industry at 518-457-3502 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

The governor’s officer reminds that in addition to practicing good biosecurity, “poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time, particularly as the State continues to see HPAI detections in wild bird populations.”

