Newsom announces fire recovery fund with $100 million donation from Dodger leadership

1/28/25 (LAPost.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative Tuesday to support rebuilding efforts in areas affected by the Southern California Wildfires.

Leadership of the Los Angeles Dodgers — comprising team Chairman Mark Walter, the Mark Walter Family Foundation, and the L.A. Dodgers Foundation — has agreed to provide a starting donation of $100 million to the fund.

Named L.A. Rises, the initiative is meant to unite the fundraising capabilities of private-sector leaders in support of the rebuilding efforts of the city, state and county.

Walter, Basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and 2028 Olympic committee chairman Casey Wasserman are among the celebrities set to lead the initiative. “Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever. Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild,” Newsom said in a statement.

“With Mark, Earvin and Casey’s proven leadership and deep commitment to Los Angeles, we’ll tap into the enormous creativity, experience, and resources of the private sector, alongside local, state, and federal efforts, to deliver a recovery that benefits all Angelenos,” the statement continued.

L.A. Rises is intended to assist in ongoing recovery efforts by providing access to private capital and strategic guidance, as well as coordination between separate philanthropic efforts.

“Efforts to rebuild are underway in the City of Los Angeles and this announcement will be a vital component of a comprehensive effort to bring Angelenos home,” said L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. “The number one question on the minds of Angelenos is about recovery and rebuilding. I am grateful that the Governor and the LA Rises initiative will be there to partner with us, developing solutions to support our work.”

L.A. Rises will be partially supported by California Rises, a similar initiative founded in the wake of the 2018 Camp Fire.

