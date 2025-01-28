Police arrest 33-year-old woman after firearm found during YMCA basketball games at middle school

By Jake Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a firearm was found during YMCA basketball games at a Lincoln middle school.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Lux Middle School, located near South 79th and High streets, after the firearm was found at the school gym, Lincoln police said.

Authorities said the pistol was inside a fanny pack left on the bleachers between games.

Officers identified the bag’s owner, identified as Paige Doncillo, and contacted her at her home, Lincoln police said.

Doncillo was taken into custody for possession of a firearm on school grounds.

“Lincoln Police and Lincoln Public Schools would like to remind the community that regardless of recent changes to the Nebraska concealed carry law, it is still illegal to carry a weapon onto school grounds at any time — especially firearms,” authorities said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.