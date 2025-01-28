Scammers using inmate booking search to ask families for money, deputies warn

By Stephanie Moore

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam targeting families of inmates.

Authorities say the scammers may be using the inmate search feature on the Internet to find contact information and then pose as someone who can help secure the release of their loved one for a fee.

“Please be aware that these are SCAMS. DO NOT send money or share any personal information with anyone who contacts you claiming they can expedite an inmate’s release,” the sheriff’s office warns. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says it would never contact anyone by phone to solicit payment of any kind. All official business regarding inmates is handled through established procedures.

Officials say if you are contacted by someone making these claims, do not engage. Verify any information you receive with official sources, such as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office directly.

