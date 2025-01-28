Suspect in custody after robbery at Seacoast Bank in Hobe Sound

By Andrelika McMillian

HOBE SOUND, Florida (WPBF) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a suspect connected with an armed robbery is in custody.

The man is accused of robbery at a Seacoast Bank around 9:30 a.m. in Hobe Sound.

The incident happened at the bank located near the intersection of US-1 and Bridge Road.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was armed with a large knife and demanded money from employees before fleeing on foot into the wooded area behind the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza.

The only description officers were able to give at the time is that the suspect is a medium-built male, wearing a dark jacket, cargo pants and a black hat or hoodie.

