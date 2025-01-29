Boy killed by falling hay bale, police say

By Michael Cusanelli

CROGHAN, New York (WPTZ) — A child in Lewis County, New York has died after he was trapped under a fallen hay bale.

New York State Police said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the town of Croghan, which is in Lewis County.

According to investigators, five-year-old Silas Moser of Carthage was unconscious and trapped under a hay bale inside of a barn on Second Road. Life-saving measures were performed, and the boy was rushed to Lewis County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the hay bale fell on top of Moser and trapped him. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

