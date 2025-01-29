By Francis Page, Jr. City of Houston Welcomes Industry-Leading Engineer Oluwole ‘O.J.’ McFoy to Spearhead Transformational Infrastructure Projects

Click here for updates on this story

January 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – The city of Houston is making power moves in public infrastructure with a game-changing appointment. Mayor John Whitmire proudly introduced Oluwole ‘O.J.’ McFoy as the new City Engineer for Houston Public Works (HPW), a position that will see him shaping the future of the city’s engineering landscape. Bringing over two decades of executive leadership, infrastructure expertise, and a commitment to equity in water management, McFoy is set to play a pivotal role in Houston’s progress.

A Vision for Transformation Mayor Whitmire emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in his administration, stating, “Infrastructure projects are a priority, and I am proud to have a strong team at Houston Public Works. With the combination of Randy Macchi’s leadership and O.J.’s experience as a respected engineer, we are moving forward on critical transformational projects to enhance the quality of life for all Houstonians.” HPW Director Randy Macchi echoed this sentiment, underscoring McFoy’s strategic appointment: “Houston Public Works conducted a nationwide search for an engineer who would bring about monumental change while aligning with the Mayor’s vision. O.J. accepted that challenge, and we’re excited to get to work.” For McFoy, this is more than just a career move; it’s a mission. “I’m excited to join the Houston Public Works leadership team to help shape the department’s future. This position will play a crucial role in improving Houston’s infrastructure and ensuring the city is resilient for generations to come,” he said. “I know we have a lot of work to do, and I look forward to collaborating with the community and executing Mayor Whitmire’s vision.”

Industry Leadership and Insights Throughout his career, McFoy has been a leading voice in water management and infrastructure resilience. As President of the U.S. Water Alliance, he has emphasized the role of equitable access to water, stating, “Water is the great connector. It touches every aspect of our lives, and we must ensure that investments in water infrastructure uplift all communities.” During his tenure with the Buffalo Sewer Authority, McFoy was instrumental in implementing green infrastructure solutions. Reflecting on this work, he noted, “We have a responsibility to integrate sustainable solutions that address climate change while ensuring our most vulnerable communities are protected.” His passion for workforce development has also been a cornerstone of his leadership. He has previously stated, “Diversifying the water sector workforce is critical. We must create pathways for young professionals, especially from underserved communities, to build careers in infrastructure and environmental stewardship.”

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation McFoy’s track record speaks volumes. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, where he served as General Manager of the Buffalo Sewer Authority since 2015, he successfully negotiated a $400 million plan to eliminate combined sewer overflows. A staunch advocate for equitable water solutions, he also chaired the Buffalo Water Board for 17 years, leading initiatives like the Replace Old Lead Lines (ROLL) program and the Residential Affordable Water Program to ensure clean, affordable water access for all residents. His leadership extends beyond local impact; as the President of the U.S. Water Alliance, McFoy has been a driving force in shaping national water policies. His role in producing Buffalo’s award-winning Raincheck 2.0 Green Infrastructure Plan has been instrumental in tackling climate-induced flooding through nature-based solutions. His expertise in environmental resilience is precisely what Houston needs as it navigates the challenges of climate change, rapid urban expansion, and equitable access to critical services.

Credentials That Command Respect A licensed Professional Engineer, McFoy holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University and an Executive Management Certificate from the University at Buffalo. His ability to merge technical acumen with strategic leadership has earned him board positions with prestigious organizations like the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, Water Agency Leaders’ Alliance, and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. While his resume is nothing short of stellar, McFoy remains deeply connected to his roots. A die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, he and his wife Monika, along with their three daughters, bring a sense of family-oriented commitment to Houston. With his arrival, Houstonians can expect a leader who not only builds infrastructure but also strengthens communities.

The Future of Houston Public Works Houston Public Works, the largest and most diverse public works organization in the U.S., is responsible for streets, drainage, water production, wastewater management, and construction permitting across a 671-square-mile service area. With McFoy at the engineering helm, the department is poised to launch initiatives that modernize Houston’s infrastructure, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance quality of life for all residents. Houston Style Magazine readers, we know that Houston is a city of innovation, resilience, and boundless opportunity. With McFoy now part of the team, the city’s infrastructure is in strong, visionary hands. His appointment marks a new chapter — one where engineering excellence meets community-centered progress.

For updates, follow @HouPublicWorks on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Nextdoor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.