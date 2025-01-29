Family of Michigan man set to be executed in Alabama calls on Gov. Whitmer to intervene

By Elle Meyers

Michigan (WWJ) — Family members and advocates have asked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to intervene in a death penalty case set to move forward in Alabama.

“What more can I do but just ask. Gov. Whitmer, please give him that chance. Give the family a chance. Let him come back here,” said Carol Frazier, the mother of Demetrius Frazier, who is scheduled for death next week.

Carol Frazier and anti-death penalty advocates delivered a letter and a petition to the Whitmer’s office, imploring her to intervene in Demetrius Frazier’s case. But for their part, advocates did not dispute Frazier’s guilt.

“Now, Demetrius Frazier is not innocent. He was convicted of some horrific crimes. We do not deny that we do not in any way diminish that,” said Abraham Bonowitz, the executive director of Death Penalty Action.

Now in his 50s, Frazier was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Michigan for felony murder and criminal sexual conduct back in 1993. He was later convicted of the rape and murder of a woman in Alabama three years later, and he faces the death penalty there.

But Bonowitz argued that Frazier shouldn’t have been extradited to Alabama in 2011. Bonowitz and Frazier’s mother asked Whitmer to negotiate with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to have Frazier brought back to Michigan to serve the rest of his life without parole.

“She is the only person with the power to stop this execution who would be willing to do so,” said Bonowitz.

Advocates say Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office declined to intervene in another state’s criminal proceedings. CBS News Detroit reached out to the governor’s office for comment on Tuesday but did not hear back.

“I love him. I know he made mistakes. He committed to those mistakes,” said Carol Frazier.

Frazier is set to be executed in a gas chamber on Feb. 6.

