‘Never done anything but cosmetic fixes’: Residents frustrated after sinkhole opens beneath car

By Tommie Clark

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Some southeast Baltimore residents are concerned for their safety after someone’s Jeep’s tire was swallowed by a small sinkhole.

“I could see from my front door, my car looked a little weird, and I was like, ‘Did I park weird? My tire looks a little off,'” Brystal Gwinn told 11 News.

Gwinn said the newly formed crater is just part of a much larger issue. For years, Gwinn and her neighbors have been calling the city and 311 to alert officials to the poor conditions on South Montford Avenue.

“It seems like they’ll come and do a temporary fix, close out the ticket, check the box,” Gwinn said.

In September, Charlene Sanders called multiple city agencies about the spot to point out that the sidewalk was sinking. Asphalt now covers her driveway, but the pavement nearby continues to dip down.

“I’ve done everything I can. I’ve tried,” said nearby resident Charlene Sanders.

Band-Aids of patchwork dot their street. The resident wants an inspection as well as a more permanent fix.

“The entire street needs to be resurfaced. It’s needed for a very long time. I’ve been here since 1999 and they’ve never done anything but cosmetic fixes to it,” resident Roger Bedingfield said.

They believe something must be done before their situation gets worse.

“That is my main concern that somebody is going to get hurt. One of these cars is going to go under — the whole street could go under. I just don’t know,” Sanders said.

“It’s very frustrating. Just trying to do the right thing. Right? Putting in multiple tickets, trying to go through the proper channels,and just feeling ignored,” Gwinn said.

Gwinn was told that digging work on the spot will begin Wednesday.

The Department of Public Works told 11 News their department is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.