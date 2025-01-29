Strawberry farmers bounce back after historic snowstorm

By Shawanda Jones

Click here for updates on this story

PONCHATOULA, Louisiana (WDSU) — Louisiana’s strawberry farms are rebounding after a historic snowstorm buried crops under several inches of snow and ice.

At Harris Strawberry Farm in Hammond, workers reported losing 85% of their crop. Jose, who has worked with strawberries for nearly two decades, described the damage as significant but not unprecedented.

“You’ve got to take care of the plants, and they will come back,” he said. “It’s just about timing.”

Meanwhile, seven minutes away in Holden, Landry Poche Strawberry Farm fared slightly better. Co-owner Micheal Darryl Poche said two layers of frost covers helped protect most of their berries, though about 20% of their crop was still damaged.

“If you get one that’s damaged from frost or cold, the inside of that will be black,” Poche explained.

Despite these losses, both farms are looking toward recovery. The Poche family, whose farm will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, remains committed to quality over quantity.

“That’s been our motto for many years,” Poche said.

Harris Farm, though heavily impacted, is counting on the next batch of berries to be ready for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in April.

Both farmers expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support, and Poche noted that local berries, often picked at peak ripeness, offer a flavor unmatched by out-of-state produce.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.